Attack on media persons condemnable: Indrajit Lankesh

Journalist and film-maker Indrajit Lankesh has condemned the reported attack on media persons who had gone to cover the case of Kannada actor Darshan.

Replying to queries during a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday, he said that in the absence of media, the case would have probably been buried. “It is because of media persons that the victims could hope for justice and it is condemnable that the same media is being attacked,” he said.

Mr. Indrajit said that the murder of Renukaswamy was highly condemnable and the film industry should condemn the incident. He said it was hard to imagine the plight of the pregnant wife of the victim and the accused persons in the case should be given stringent punishment.

As the investigation was under progress, the police should also be given time to complete it and answer the queries. Once the police made public the identity of the main accused in the case, he would come forward to react on the case. But the first priority should be to provide justice to the victim’s family, he said adding that their family had lost Gauri and were still awaiting justice.

“I am being harshly criticised and verbally abused on social media platforms for my reaction on the Darshan incident. What has the government done for the safety of the journalists? The government should take steps to trolling and abusing on social media platforms by strengthening the cyber laws,” he said.

On reports about royal treatment being given to Mr. Darshan in the case, he said that whether the accused in a case was a politician or a celebrity, it was illegal to provide royal treatment to them. Irrespective of who the accused was, he or she should be treated like an accused as per law, he said.