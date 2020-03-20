Attack on Kannadigas in Goa: Yediyurappa to make statement on March 23

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will make a statement on problems of Kannadigas in Goa on Monday after Opposition members trooped into the well of the Legislative Council on Friday urging the government to provide details on steps taken by the State, forcing an adjournment.

The Opposition, which has been urging the State government to send a delegation to understand the ground situation, demanded a statement by the Chief Minister after Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi’s statements did not satisfy them, and they also took exception to his statements. Finally, yielding to pressure, House Leader Srinivas Poojary announced that the Chief Minister would make a statement on Monday.

Last week, Janata Dal (Secular) leader Basavaraj S. Horatti had raised the problems that Kannadigas were facing in Goa where a ‘Pogo Andolon’ has been launched to allegedly drive away non-Goans. He had said that several thousands of Kannadigas were facing attacks and discrimination.

On Friday, Mr. Ravi said, “It is the responsibility of the Goa government to protect Kannadigas. Do not panic. Governments in Goa, Karnataka, and at the Centre are working in the national interest. We will not allow regional sentiments to go against the national interest.” He also said that he spoke to the Goa Chief Minister, who had informed him that the Pogo Andolan did not have any government or local people support.

However, Opposition leader S.R. Patil and Mr. Horatti said that if the government takes a delegation, it would instil confidence among Kannadgias. When Mr. Ravi cited the rescue missions sent to Iran, Iraq, and Syria by the Centre and said it would protect Kannadigas in Goa too, Mr. Patil said, “You are indulging in politics,” and all the members entered the well, forcing an adjournment. Later, when the House met again, amid demand for a statement by the Chief Minister, Mr. Poojary assured the House that he would make a statement on Monday.