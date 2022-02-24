Attack on journalists condemned

The Shivamogga District Working Journalists’ Association has condemned the attack on journalists while they were on duty to cover the recent incidents following the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha.

In a press release, association president K.V. Shivakumar, general secretary Vaidya, city secretary V.T. Arun, and representative of the State committee N. Ravi Kumar urged Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take note of the incidents and take proper action.

Two photojournalists Ningan Gowda and Rafeek were assaulted during the procession of Harsha’s body. Similarly, there were attempts to snatch cameras of other journalists who were on the duty that day. Besides that, leaders of Bajrang Dal, in a protest meeting in Thirthahalli on Wednesday, had targeted journalists in their speeches.