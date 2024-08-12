Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh condemned

BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa and his supporters on Monday staged a silent demonstration here condemning the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protestors began their march from the Mysuru City Corporation office and staged a silent demonstration at the city bus stand to draw the attention of the public on the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

While demanding the protection of Hindus, they sought public support towards Bangladeshi Hindus who they said were being persecuted following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srivatsa said the protest had been planned to draw the public attention towards the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and demand their protection. Three people from each ward in the Krishnaraja constituency took part in the protest holding placards written in English and Kannada highlighting the difficulties faced by the Hindus in the neighboring country.

The protestors stood silent for about 15 to 20 minutes at the bus stand holding the placards and dispersed thereafter. Similar demonstrations had been staged at key locations in the MCC wards coming under the constituency, the MLA said.

