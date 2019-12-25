Attack on CPI headquarters to be probed: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the State government would order a probe into the attack by a group of men on the State headquarters of the Communist Party of India (CPI) at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru.

Replying to a query by presspersons on whether this incident was in retaliation to the blocking of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s car by DYFI and SFI activists at Kannur in Kerala recently, Mr. Bommai said that it was wrong for the protesters to have blocked the car of Mr. Yediyurappa at Kannur. “It appears that this is in reaction to it. This matter will be probed,” he said.

Mangaluru incidents

On the Opposition parties asking if the police had misguided the government on declaring compensation to the kin of the deceased during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru on December 19, Mr. Bommai said that the government changed its stand on compensation after watching the video clips of the protest.

“The police have not misguided the government. We saw video clippings of the Mangaluru protests yesterday. We decided that it would be better to give the compensation after the inquiry. We have already ordered a speedy inquiry into the matter,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District, G. Jagadeesha, would conduct a magisterial probe into the incident. “If the inquiry finds them innocent then we will give them compensation. It is true that we had earlier announced the compensation to them on humanitarian grounds and we did not know about the video clips of these protests,” he said.

On constant threats to police officers who were involved in controlling the protests, Mr. Bommai said that even this aspect was within the scope of the probe. “The international calls and local matters would all come in the ambit of the enquiry. The probe has already begun,” he said.