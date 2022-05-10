Attack on car: four arrested

Shivamogga police have arrested four people so far in connection with the attack on a car in Sulebailu area in Shivamogga on May 6. Two more people involved in the case are still absconding.

Shivamogga SP B.M.Laxmi Prasad informed the media that Ajeej, Asgar, Abid, Anwar, Khalandar and Ghouse were involved in the case. They planned the attack while having liquor on the day. Asgar and Ajeej did rounds on their bike in the area before attacking the car. The police have arrested four people in the case. Two more, Khalandar and Ghouse, are absconding.

A car heading towards Mattur was attacked on the day. The incident was followed by a protest by BJP leaders, who demanded immediate action against the accused. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too visited the spot the next day.

Tunga Nagar police, who registered the case, have been investigating the case. Following this incident, there were incidents of stone pelting and damaging vehicles in some other parts of the city. These acts were said to be in retaliation to the attack on car.