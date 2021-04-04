Attack on BKU leader Tikait condemned

Protests held in Dharwad

Various organisations condemned the attack on Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, in Rajasthan. In Dharwad, members of some groups staged protests and demanded immediate action.

Convenor of Raita Hitarakshana Parivar P.H. Neeralakeri termed it ‘an attack on democracy’. In a release he said that pointing out the government’s mistakes and protesting against anti-people policies was the right of every Indian citizen. However the attack on Mr. Tikait allegedly by goons of BJP was highly condemnable and the development indicated the Centre’s scorn towards the democratic set up, he said demanding a comprehensive inquiry. All those involved should be brought to book immediately and steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such attacks on Opposition leaders, he has said.

Staging a demonstration in front of Ambedkar’s statue in Dharwad, members of Mahadayigagi Mahavedike led by M. Saleem Sanganmulla, Sharief Amminabhavi and others demanded immediate action. Holding placards which said ‘Mai Rakesh Tikait Hu, Aa Mujhe Goli Maro’, they said they were with all the farmers in Delhi seeking repeal of the farm laws.