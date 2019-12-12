Atrocities on women, Hyderabad killings flayed

Several women’s organisations came together to not just condemn atrocities and rape of women, but also the extra-judicial killings by the Hyderabad police of the alleged culprits in the rape and murder case in Hyderabad.

The women gathered in front of Town Hall on Wednesday, and pointed out that the last 10 days have seen a rape case reported in Chattisgarh, rape and murder in Maharashtra, rape and murder in Chamarajanagar and Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

A press release stated that as reaction to these horrific incidents, there are some voices of humanity being heard. “Along with these, voices like ‘enough of candle burning’, ‘burn the rapists’ are also heard strongly, not just from common citizens, but even politicians occupying responsible positions are making irresponsible statements. In all this noise, the debate about what to do to stop these horrific incidents and the real work that needs to be done is taking a back seat,” the release said.

The women demanded that criminal action be taken against politicians and officers, who make statements that are “irrelevant, absurd and targeted against a particular community.” Websites, advertisements and films that show misleading content about women should be restricted. They also demanded setting up of ‘single window’ centres that offer all kinds of support to victims in each district.

Some of the organisations that participated included Stree Jagruthi Samithi, Mahila Munnade, Slum Janandolana, Swaraj India, People’s Movement Against Sexual Assault, Karnataka Sex Workers’ Union, and Garment and Textile Workers’ Union, among others.