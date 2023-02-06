ADVERTISEMENT

ATR expresses anger over candidate selection

February 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Hassan

Former minister H.D. Revanna had visited his house twice recently and assured him that differences would be settled in the presence of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. However, things changed soon, says A.T. Ramaswamy, Arakalgud MLA

The Hindu Bureau

A.T. Ramaswamy, Arakalgud MLA, is outraged that the JD(S) has named former minister A. Manju as the party candidate for Arakalgud constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. “People inside the house have themselves lit the fire. Let us wait and see whom the fire will burn,” he said.

Interacting with press persons in Arakalgud on Sunday, February 5, Mr. Ramaswamy said former minister H.D. Revanna had visited his house twice recently and assured him that differences would be settled in the presence of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. However, things changed soon. “There was a conspiracy against me on January 21. A few gathered at Revanna’s house in Holenarasipur to criticise me. Let all those good people remain together,” he said.

Ramaswamy said that ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections, he had favoured Deve Gowda’s candidature for Lok Sabha from the Hassan constituency. “I had opposed him contesting from the Tumakuru seat, while many other leaders in the party supported Prajwal Revanna’s candidature. My conscience was against fielding Deve Gowda from Tumakuru. I followed my conscience. It seems, it did not go well with a few in the party,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy is currently an MLA from Arakalgud, elected on the JD(S) ticket. The party has declared former minister A. Manju as its candidate in the upcoming Assembly election.

