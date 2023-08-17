ADVERTISEMENT

ATM theft in Chikkamagaluru; SP convenes meeting of bank officials

August 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Unknown people stole ₹14 lakh in cash breaking open an ATM kiosk belonging to Canara Bank on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday night.

The accused, who allegedly stole a car parked in Belur town drove to Chikkamagaluru for ATM theft. While two of the gang were outside, he walked inside with his face covered. He is believed to have used a gas cutter to break open the machine. Surprisingly, the accused sprayed liquid on the CCTV camera inside the kiosk preventing it from recording his actions. The camera outside, however, filmed their movement. The bank had not deployed a guard at the kiosk.

Later, the gang escaped, abandoning the car a few kilometres away. Chikkamagaluru Town Police have registered the case. Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth and others visited the spot on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting

The SP, on Thursday, convened a meeting with representatives of banks in Chikkamagaluru in view of increasing security of the banks and ATMs. The officer instructed the officials to follow the Reserve Bank of India guidelines regarding the safety of the ATMs. Besides that, she also sought the banks’ cooperation in cracking cyber crimes that involve cash transfer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US