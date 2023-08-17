ATM theft in Chikkamagaluru; SP convenes meeting of bank officials

August 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

Unknown people stole ₹14 lakh in cash breaking open an ATM kiosk belonging to Canara Bank on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday night.

The accused, who allegedly stole a car parked in Belur town drove to Chikkamagaluru for ATM theft. While two of the gang were outside, he walked inside with his face covered. He is believed to have used a gas cutter to break open the machine. Surprisingly, the accused sprayed liquid on the CCTV camera inside the kiosk preventing it from recording his actions. The camera outside, however, filmed their movement. The bank had not deployed a guard at the kiosk.

Later, the gang escaped, abandoning the car a few kilometres away. Chikkamagaluru Town Police have registered the case. Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth and others visited the spot on Wednesday.

Meeting

The SP, on Thursday, convened a meeting with representatives of banks in Chikkamagaluru in view of increasing security of the banks and ATMs. The officer instructed the officials to follow the Reserve Bank of India guidelines regarding the safety of the ATMs. Besides that, she also sought the banks’ cooperation in cracking cyber crimes that involve cash transfer.