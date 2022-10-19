ATM fraud: ₹2.8 lakh withdrawn bypassing censor to claim refund

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nandini Layout police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as a customer, withdrew cash from State Bank of India’s ATM using a censor bypass trick to claim refund.

Using this modus operandi, the accused has withdrawn a total of ₹2.85 lakh from the SBI ATM near FTI Circle in Narasimhalu Layout.

The fraud came to light when Shivashankar, branch manager, received a series of complaints of failed transactions and refunds. He found that the accused used different debit cards to withdraw cash and bypass the censor to raise a complaint about the failed transactions and claimed the same amount of money. Though the fraud was reported between June and July, Mr. Shivashankar filed a complaint with the police last Friday.