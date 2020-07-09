ATM custodian tests positive, contact tracing begins

The case of an ATM custodian testing positive to COVID-19 and his travel history has worried the Mysuru district administration and the health authorities who have issued a public appeal advising the patient’s contacts to undergo self-imposed quarantine and mandatory tests.

The patient had visited a private clinic near Chikkamarket near Mandi Mohalla on June 28 at 5 p.m. Thereafter, he tested positive to the disease. As the visitors to the clinic at the specified time on that particular day would be treated as primary and secondary contacts, the contact tracing has begun and some had been already traced.

But, what has been a cause for concern is the patient’s extensive movement within the city as part of his job. He had visited several ATM kiosks belonging to two private banks in seven localities in a span of over three weeks - between June 12 and July 2 - to replenish the cash in the ATMs. The tracing of contacts at the kiosks has become a sort of challenge.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said the doctor and staff at the clinic and those who had visited the said ATM kiosks of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank at Saraswathipuram, Apollo Hospital, Kuvempunagar, Srirampura, Siddhartha Layout, Vidya Vikas Engineering College and Forum Mall are supposed to visit their nearest PHC or call the district control room on 0821-2423800 for registering their names.

These measures are being taken as a part of standard protocols to contain the transmission in the community.