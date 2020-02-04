ATI-UoM to offer online courses to govt. officials

Soon, newly-recruited officers and in-service officials of the State government attending programmes at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Mysuru will be given the option of enrolling in University of Mysore (UoM)-certified online courses aimed at enhancing their competencies.

UoM and ATI recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer diploma and certificate courses through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

They include a professional diploma in Public Administration and five certificate courses on Disaster Management, Social Justice and Equality, Public Private Partnerships, e-Governance and Data Analytics, and Sustainable Development goals.

The training modules are customised for the officials concerned and relate to their job performance.

V. Bhagyalakshmi, Joint Director (Training), ATI, told The Hindu that faculty members of various disciplines at ATI had designed more than 60 per cent of the online course content while the remainder contributed by the UoM covers the academic approach and other areas.

The partnership with UoM will also help the officials attending the training programmes at ATI receive UGC recognition for the courses.

Shivappa R., Registrar of UoM, said the MoU was signed on January 26 at Crawford Hall of UoM.