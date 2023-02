February 18, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The district administration and Department of Public Instruction will conduct a State-level athletic meeting in Mysuru from February 19 to 22. It will be held at Chamundi Vihar stadium and Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar will inaugurate the event at 4 p.m. on February 19, Sunday.