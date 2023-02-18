A.T. Ramaswamy criticises JD(S) leaders

February 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Hassan

Arkalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy has claimed that JD(S) leaders are attempting to “finish his political career,” but that they will fail.

After distributing title deeds to nomadic families of Jogikoplu in Holenarsipur taluk, the JD(S) MLA addressed the media on Friday. Mr. Ramaswamy, who was elected on a JD(S) ticket, has distanced himself from the party after former Minister A. Manju was offered the ticket to run in the Assembly election from Arkalgud.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said, he favoured former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda contesting from Hassan. However, “members of the family” decided to field Prajwal Revanna from Hassan and forced Mr. Deve Gowda to contest from Tumakuru. “The people who forced Mr. Deve Gowda to leave Hassan, are trying to end my political career. It will not happen as long as people are with me,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy said he would contest for the Arkalgud seat again and exuded confidence that he would win. “The doors of my house are closed for the JD(S) party. They claim to be leaders of the farmers’ party but direct officers against granting land for bagair-hukum cultivators,” he alleged.

Further, he said the JD(S) leaders would not tolerate honest people with self-respect. “They want someone who can always listen to them,” he said. Asked about his next political move, he said he would go by his people’s opinions.

It is said that senior BJP leaders are trying to lure him into the party. Including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, many leaders contacted him in this regard.