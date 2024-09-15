ADVERTISEMENT

At least two die, several suffer injuries in serial road accident in Nippani

Published - September 15, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Police officers from Nippani rushed to Stavanidhi Ghat after a series of accidents on Sunday evening.

At least two people died on the spot and several were injured. The police and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services are still working to rescue the victims and clear the road.

A truck lost control at a bend on the road and rammed several vehicles. At least seven cars and five motorbikes have been damaged.

This resulted in a traffic jam on the road for hours on end near the Amar Hotel Cross.

The police said that the toll in the road accident is expected to rise.

