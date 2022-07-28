At least 40 students taken ill in Afzalpur taluk

Staff Reporter July 28, 2022 19:32 IST

Many of them already discharged from hospital after treatment

At least 40 students fell sick after consuming their noon meals in which a dead lizard was found, at a government school in Havanur village of Afzalpur taluk on Wednesday. All the children were rushed to a primary health centre. And, 10 students were shifted to the taluk hospital, while six were taken to the District General Hospital. According to sources, a class 8 student, who was having his food, found the dead lizard in the food served on his plate. The condition of all the students is fine. All those who were admitted to the primary health centre and the taluk hospital were discharged on Thursday. The six students admitted in the District General Hospital have been kept under observation for 24 hours. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole visited the hospital.



