At least 29 students fall ill in Kasturba hostel in Yaktapur

October 01, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Yadgir

As many as 29 students of Kasturba hostel in Yaktapur village under Kembhavi revenue hobli in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district fell ill, a few minutes after they consumed drinking water, tea and biscuits on September 30.

A total of 103 students were staying in the hostel and studying in primary and high school in Yaktapur village. Of these, 24 suffered sudden ill health and five started vomiting after a few minutes of consuming morning tea, biscuits and drinking water.

The school authorities’ immediately shifted them to Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yaktapur and Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kembhavi and doctors provided necessary treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All students, who were suffering from stomach pain and vomiting, have been discharged after necessary treatment at both health centres and they are all recovered” Raja Venkatappa Naik, Taluk Health Officer of Shorapur told The Hindu over phone on Sunday. He also said that a medical team with doctors have been asked to be available at PHC to attend any emergency.

After coming to know about the incident, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Manjunath visited the hostel and hospital and examined the drinking water which students consumed.

“We have sent samples of drinking water and biscuits to the laboratory for medical examination. The real cause for the incident will be known after the examination report” Mr Manjunth said.

The similar incidents reoccurring in the district and therefore, district administration has to take a stern action against the responsible and ensure that potable drinking water and quality food is serving students staying in the hostels, the residents urged.

Though Yaktapur village is in Shorapur taluk is coming under the Shahapur assembly constituency which is represented by the Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district incharge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur.

Mr Darshanapur has to take the incident seriously and ensure that no similar incident will happen in future, the residents demanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT