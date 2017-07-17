At least 20 convicts shifted out of city central prison after stir

At least 20 convicts, who allegedly complained to Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Prisons) D. Roopa about irregularities at the Bengaluru central prison at Parappana Agrahara here, were shifted to other district prisons on Saturday night.

The development came even as retired bureaucrat Vinay Kumar, appointed to probe the alleged irregularities in the prison, is expected to visit here on Monday.

Jail officials in Mysuru, Ballari, and Belagavi confirmed to The Hindu that the convicts were shifted to their prisons early on Sunday. Though prison officials in Bengaluru sought to play down the transfer, terming it “routine,” one of the district jail officials said 20 convicts were shifted to various prisons for holding a protest for their non-release despite completing 14 years in jail.

Speaking to this correspondent, the wife of one of the convicts shifted out of the jail alleged that her husband was beaten up by prison officials on Saturday night for reportedly complaining to Ms. Roopa about the irregularities. “Without even informing the family, he was shifted to a district jail around 1 a.m.,” she said.

On Saturday, over 700 inmates had gathered at the prison ground as soon as Ms. Roopa visited the jail for inspection and insisted on meeting her. The inmates poured out their woes to Ms. Roopa, accusing the central prison staff of harassment and torture if their demands for bribes were not met.

Soon, it snowballed into a snap protest when Chief Superintendent Krishna Kumar, along with a group of convicts as wardens, reached the spot and began to argue with them. Sensing trouble, Ms. Roopa left the place, which led the inmates to stage a snap protest. They refused to go back to their barracks. One of the inmates, who was leading the protest, was allegedly beaten up. The jurisdictional police, along with additional forces, had to rush to the prison to contain the situation.

Taking a serious note of this, Mr. Kumar shifted the inmates to other jails, charging them with violation of provisions in the prison manual, sources said.

Meanwhile, sources said senior officials inspected the jail on Sunday. Attempts to contact Mr. Kumar and H.N. Sathyanarayana Rao, DGP (Prisons), did not yield any results.