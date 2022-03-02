At least 17 from Belagavi still stuck in Ukraine

At least 17 youth from Belagavi, who were in Ukraine to study medicine, are still stuck in that European country which is in conflict with Russia. Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath told journalists in Belagavi on Wednesday that they have information about 17 students from the district who are yet to be brought back to the country. There were 19 earlier, out of which two have returned safely, he said. He said that Tahsildars will meet the parents of all students stuck in the foreign country. This is to express solidarity with them and communicate to them that the Government is trying the best to bring the students back. By now, officers have met 12 students, he said.

Smart City Managing Director Praveen Bagewadi and Assistant Commissioner Ravindra Karalingannavar are camping in Mumbai to coordinate with various government agencies involved in the rescue operation.