At last, elusive crocodile caught in Mysuru drain

November 17, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The crocodile that was captured in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

After some failed attempts, the elusive crocodile that was sighted a few times in the stormwater drain near Yele Thota, off Ramanuja Road, since last month was finally captured on Thursday, bringing relief to the residents of nearby areas.

In a joint operation by the Forest Department personnel with the help of the staff of Mysuru zoo and locals, the 6-feet-long crocodile was successfully captured. The reptile was spotted a few days ago with its mouth open basking near the drain. The forest authorities tried to capture the reptile but it slipped into the sewer and swam away.

The reptile was suspected to have killed a cow and devoured it partially after its carcass was found recently floating in the stormwater drain, causing anxiety among the locals. 

The residents had urged the forest authorities to capture the crocodile and hand it over to the Mysuru zoo as its repeated sighting had worried them.

