At last, ‘Ambari’ to hit the road today

MYSURU

01 March 2021 20:20 IST

Tourism Minister to flag off KSTDC’s 15-ft.-tall double-decker bus to take tourists around Mysuru; ticket costs ₹250

The open-roof bus tour in a custom-built double-decker bus is at last becoming a reality with ‘Ambari’ all set to hit the road here on Tuesday. This is the newest attraction for tourists in Mysuru, as the bus takes them around to experience the city that is known for palaces and buildings with architectural marvels.

The launch was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for technical reasons. The first such bus out of six proposed for the rides in Mysuru and Hampi had arrived here last March.

Modelled on London’s Big Bus Tours of taking tourists around the city in the open-roof buses, the initiative of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will be launched at Hotel Radisson Blu at 5.30 pm.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar will flag off the bus in the presence of stakeholders of the tourism industry.

All hurdles on the designated route had been cleared for operating Ambari. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation realigned its transmission lines along the route while the Mysuru City Corporation, with the support of the Forest Department, pruned tree branches to facilitate the smooth movement of the 15-feet tall bus.

Theroute covers Hotel Mayura KSTDC office, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Crawford Hall, Kukkarahalli Lake, University of Mysore, Folklore Museum, Ramaswamy Circle, Palace Karikallu Thotti, Jayamarthanda Gate of the palace, zoo, Karanji Lake, Jockey Quarters’ Circle, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, and City Railway Station. The tour culminates at Hotel Mayura KSTDC office. The ticket has been priced at ₹250 per person.

The 40-seater bus, with lower and upper decks, was built in Bengaluru.

The COVID-19 situation had put brakes on the KSTDC’s plan of launching ‘Ambari’ and one such bus that arrived here from Bengaluru for the launch had to be parked in the KSTDC office premises awaiting the run for many months.

Besides four ‘Ambari’ buses for Mysuru, the KSTDC plans to operate two buses in Hampi, the UNESCO world heritage site, as well.

Ambari is a hop-on, hop-off initiative for tourists to experience the palaces and heritage buildings of Mysuru. Tourists will get an audio guide the moment the bus reaches the tourist sites identified on the route. The audio will be available in two languages in the beginning — Kannada and English. The KSTDC plans to add foreign languages subsequently.

The body wrapping of Ambari had been done based on the State’s art forms, culture and diversity, wildlife, and tourist destinations, according to the KSTDC.