At Karnataka Janashakti conference, calls for united fight against State-sanctioned atrocities

Third State Conference of Karnataka Janashakti being inaugurated by protesting the arrest of rights activist Teesta Setalvad in Raichur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

July 04, 2022 11:07 IST

Anti-communal activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad, who was supposed to inaugurate the event, was conspicuous by her absence as she has been put behind bars by the Ahmedabad police.

The third state conference of Karnataka Janashakti, a conglomerate of different social movements, began at Pt. Siddarama Jambaladinni Rangamandir in Raichur on Sunday.

Noted lawyer S. Balan, farmers’ leaders Chamarasa Malipatil, H.R. Basavarajappa, Badagalpur Nagendra and Sidgouda Modagi, progressive writer Rahamat Tarikere, an Adivasi activist from Madhya Pradesh, Madhuri, a trade union leader from Delhi Mrigank, working-class leader Avamsh Mumshi from West Bengal and political activist Akhilesh Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka Janashkati leaders Noor Sridhar, Kumar Samatala and Mallige Sirimane were among a few leaders who participated in the event. Nearly a thousand delegates of Karnataka Janashakti, apart from a few representatives of different movements across India, participated in the first day of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anti-communal activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad, who was supposed to inaugurate the event, was conspicuous by her absence as she was arrested and put behind bars by the Ahmedabad police. The event was inaugurated in a poignant way by waving black flags and raising slogans in protest against her arrest. The inaugural address was delivered by Mr. Tarikere.

Rise of hate, loss of pluralism

Referring to the arrest of Ms. Setalvad in his address, Mr. Tarikere expressed concern over the increasing incidents of activists and writers being pushed behind the bars because of their resistance to the State.

Writer Rahamat Tarikere delivering inaugural address at Third State Conference of Karnataka Janashakti in Raichur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

“Many people are being pushed behind the bars these days. They are not criminals. They are the ones who opposed and fought the crimes. Writers, journalists, activists, and artists such as stand-up comedians who opposed the State for its anti-people and peace-disturbing governance are subjected to suppression. Threat, assault and jail, and even murder, have become the order of the day. We are in such a pathetic and dangerous situation where journalists who were supposed to condemn the atrocities on their fellow professionals are celebrating the attacks,” Mr. Tarikere said.

Counterpoising the religious hate and the economic development, Mr. Tarikere firmly held that a country whose people were divided along the lines of religion and other cultural identities could never march on the path of development.

“India’s pluralism is in danger. The peaceful coexistence of different communities is under threat. We should remember that the people who are provoking hatred among people and instigating violence in society are not the common people but those who had taken oath in the name of the Indian Constitution. They are the ones who are openly calling for assault and killing,” Mr. Tarikere said.

He concluded his inaugural address by calling upon the people and people’s movements to unite for peace, progress, and prosperity.

“We are divided and disintegrated. The organisations are split into tiny fractions. You cannot reclaim your India and transfer it in the way you want when you are divided. The year-long farmers’ struggle on the borders of Delhi has shown how a united movement can bend even a mighty adversary. Unity is the need of the hour. The sharanas, sufis and tatvapadakaras have shown the path – of love, coexistence and unity – to progress and we need to use their thought as a guiding light and march forward,” Mr. Tarikere said commending Karnataka Janashakti for its initiative to bring together all progressive and democratic movements for the cause.