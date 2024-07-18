ADVERTISEMENT

At CLP meet, legislators urge CM to drop some Ministers

Published - July 18, 2024 11:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A section of Congress legislators has reportedly demanded that some Ministers be dropped as they have not been responsive to their petitions/grievances and have not been performing effectively to deliver the promises made by the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the party said that legislators had also sought release of adequate funds for their constituencies for development works.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to discuss the scams which the Opposition has raised in the legislature.

As many legislators were not happy with the functioning of some Ministers, a demand was made that they be dropped to improve the image of the government, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and all senior Ministers attended the CLP meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US