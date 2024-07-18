GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At CLP meet, legislators urge CM to drop some Ministers

Published - July 18, 2024 11:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A section of Congress legislators has reportedly demanded that some Ministers be dropped as they have not been responsive to their petitions/grievances and have not been performing effectively to deliver the promises made by the party.

Sources in the party said that legislators had also sought release of adequate funds for their constituencies for development works.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to discuss the scams which the Opposition has raised in the legislature.

As many legislators were not happy with the functioning of some Ministers, a demand was made that they be dropped to improve the image of the government, the sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and all senior Ministers attended the CLP meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.