At CLP meet, legislators urge CM to drop some Ministers

A section of Congress legislators has reportedly demanded that some Ministers be dropped as they have not been responsive to their petitions/grievances and have not been performing effectively to deliver the promises made by the party.

Sources in the party said that legislators had also sought release of adequate funds for their constituencies for development works.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to discuss the scams which the Opposition has raised in the legislature.

As many legislators were not happy with the functioning of some Ministers, a demand was made that they be dropped to improve the image of the government, the sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and all senior Ministers attended the CLP meeting.