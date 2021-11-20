At BJP’s Jan Swaraj Yatra, Cong. targeted

BJP leaders at Jan Swaraj Yatra in Mysuru on Saturday.

MYSURU

20 November 2021 22:50 IST

Siddaramaiah’s dream of becoming CM again will be dashed: Eshwarappa

The BJP launched the Jan Swaraj Yatra to interact with eligible voters and drum up support for its candidates in the forthcoming Legislative Council elections.

The yatre for the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region entailed discussion with party workers and candidates to chalk out their strategy for the elections.

Senior party leaders, including Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S.Eshwarappa, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda toured the region and addressed the workers.

Advertising

Advertising

In Mysuru, Mr. Ashok said the BJP had a head start over both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) which, he said, were in a state of confusion and disarray. He said the BJP Government had initiated lot of good works and this should be effectively communicated to the people at the grass-roots level. “We need leaders to air the problems and speak for the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region in the Council and hence it was important for the party to win the elections,” he said.

Mr. Ashok said under the Congress corruption had reached sky high and the late Rajiv Gandhi himself had stated that out of every hundred rupee released by the Centre to the village, only ₹15 percolates to the beneficiaries. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the money is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and there is no corruption,” he added.

Mr. Eshwarappa launched a broadside against the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying his dream of becoming Chief Minister again would be dashed. Let alone becoming Chief Minister, he would not even get elected to the Assembly, said Mr. Eshwarappa.

Ms. Karandlaje, Mr. Sadananda Gowda, Minister for Cooperation and Mysuru district in-charge S.T. Somashekar and others were present.