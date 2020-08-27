At 9,386, State sees record single-day jump in cases

With as many as 9,386 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka witnessed the highest increase in the number of cases reported in a single day on Thursday.
The total number of cases in the State is now 3.09 lakh.
As many as 3,357 positive cases and 59 deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, 7,866 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2.19 lakh.
Meanwhile, 141 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the State, adding up to 5,232 fatalities. Besides this, as many as 19 people who had tested positive have died so far owing to non-COVID-19 causes.
Out of the total 84,987 active cases in the State, 747 patients are admitted in intensive care units across different hospitals. On Thursday, as many as 68,187 tests were conducted for COVID-19. While 29,004 of them were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RT-PCR and other tests.
