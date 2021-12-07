At ₹770 per kg, cocoon prices reach historic high

Price attributed to high demand for raw silk

Sericulture farmers, who were in distress due to the sharp fall in prices of cocoon during the lockdown last year, now have reason to cheer. The government cocoon market in Ramanagaram, one of the largest in the State, is witnessing prices regularly breaching the ₹700 per kg-mark since the last two weeks and reaching a historic high ₹770 per kg for the bivoltine variety earlier this week.

An official of the Sericulture Department told The Hindu that the prices of both varieties of cocoons – the cross breed and bivoltine – had begun increasing in the last two to three weeks.

While the cross breed variety was fetching between ₹410 to ₹600 per kg, the bivoltine variety got between ₹550 to ₹770 per kg. The highest-ever price of ₹770 was realised on Monday, according to an official at the government cocoon market in Ramanagaram.

Bivoltine cocoon

Assistant Director of Sericulture Department Venkatesh said the highest price on Tuesday was ₹761 for a kg of bivoltine cocoons. He attributed the high price to growing demand for raw silk, whose price had reached ₹5,200 per kg.

“Besides, the quality of cocoons we receive in the market is good,” he said. The market is receiving around 25 to 30 tonnes of cocoon every day, which is normal during the season, he added.

President of Sericulture Farmers Welfare Association of Ramanagaram Gautham Gowda said cocoon prices had never reached ₹750 per kg earlier. However, he said the output of cocoons had come down due to unprecedented rains in the last couple of weeks destroying mulberry plantation.

Good quality

Meanwhile, former Deputy Director of Sericulture, Government of Karnataka, N.Y. Chigari, said the quality of cocoons is generally good during the winter months of November, December, and January.

The quality of bivoltine cocoons is particularly good in this climate because their parental race is from the temperate countries of China and Japan. The reelers including the automatic reeling machine owners, who require good quality cocoons in bulk, may be buying and stocking up the good quality cocoons whenever available.

Mr. Chigari said the production of cocoons also dips during the winter season when mulberry trees are hit by powdery mildew disease and the silkworm cocoons are affected by a fungal disease called muscardine.