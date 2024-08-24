At 5,560 kg, Abhimanyu is heaviest of Dasara elephants

Ahead of their training for the famed Jamboo Savari, all nine Dasara elephants got their weights checked here on Saturday before they are drilled for the finale of the festivities that is witnessed by a sea of humanity in October.

It is customary that the weight of jumbos is checked once they arrive here from their respective jungle camps as the forest authorities will get to know how much weight the elephants have gained with nutritious foods fed to the animals to keep them fit and healthy, and successfully undergo training.

As expected, the 58-year-old Abhimanyu, which carries the 750-kg golden howdah, is the heaviest among the nine elephants as it weighed 5,560 kg at a weigh-bridge here. This elephant is the most versatile as it has the reputation of carrying out its tasks perfectly with finesse, including the Dasara tasks as well as the forest operations for catching wild elephants or during operations to capture tigers.

The second heaviest jumbo in the team is Dhananjay which weighed 5,155 kg. After tusker Gopi, the fourth heaviest is Bheema. While Gopi weighed 4,970 kg just a few kilos short of 5,000 kg, Bheema too weighed 4,945 kg.

Ekalavya, which is making its Dasara debut this year, weighed 4,730 kg. The weight of other elephants is like this – Kanjan 4,515 kg, Rohit 3,625 kg, Lakshmi 2,480 kg, and Varalakshmi 3,495 kg.