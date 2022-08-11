Karnataka

At 25, BMTC to offer free bus rides on Independence Day

 On August 15, the corporation will run scheduled services of 5,700 buses. | Photo Credit: File photo
Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 11, 2022 21:53 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:53 IST

The city’s bus service corporation will reach a milestone on Independence Day: 25 years ago, on August 15, 1997, the then Bangalore Transport Service (BTS), which was a part of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), turned into a corporation and was named Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

To celebrate the silver jubilee, the corporation has decided to give free bus services on Independence Day. People will be able to travel on all types of buses.

Officials of the BMTC have requested the general public to experience the city bus service, especially those who have been using private vehicles for commuting. “The corporation has achieved this milestone because of the patronage by Bengalureans. To mark the special occasion, we will provide free bus services on all the routes operated by BMTC. We want people of all age groups, including children, to experience the services,” said G. Sathyavathi, MD, BMTC. on Thursday. On August 15, the corporation will run scheduled services of 5,700 buses.

More e-buses to hit roads

The BMTC will also run more electric buses under FAME-2 schemes (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India). Of the 300 e-buses, 75 will hit the road from August 14. The non-AC 12-meter bus with more than 40 seating capacity has a wheelchair ramp with the lifting facility for the benefit of wheel-chair bound passengers. The BMTC has decided to run these buses on long routes in the city limits.

Surya Sen A.V., director (IT), BMTC, said that 75 buses will be operated from Yelahanka depot and the required infrastructure is already in place. “This is the first time the corporation is introducing buses with wheelchair facilities. We plan to run buses from Yelahanka to Majestic, Yelahanka to Central Silk Board, and other routes. We have already received 100 buses, and the rest will be introduced in a phased manner.” 

The BMTC is presently running nine-meter e-buses under the Smart City Project. A total of 90 buses are being operated from three depots.

As employee welfare measures, the corporation has decided to felicitate accident free drivers by presenting gold and silver medals. A total of 168 drivers will be presented with gold medals, and 2,968 with silver medals. BMTC is presenting the medals after a long gap.  

