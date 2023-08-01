August 01, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The total assets of the 223 MLAs in Karnataka stands at a staggering ₹14,359 crore. This is the highest among all States and Union Territories in India.

Karnataka is followed by Maharashtra at a distant second, where the assets of all its 284 MLAs amount to ₹6,679 crore, and Andhra Pradesh, whose 174 MLAs have assets amounting to ₹4,914 crore.

This was revealed on August 1 by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of sitting MLAs in State Assemblies and Union Territories across India.

This data has been extracted from the affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last election. A total of 4,001 MLAs out of 4,033 have been analysed across 28 Assemblies and 2 Union Territories. This report covers 4,001 sitting MLAs belonging to 84 political parties and independent MLAs.

The total assets of 223 MLAs from Karnataka, amounting to ₹14,359 crore, are more than the individual annual budgets of Mizoram and Sikkim. They constitute 26% of the combined assets of all 4,001 sitting MLAs in India that stand at ₹54,545 crore.

It is also more than the combined assets of sitting MLAs of Rajasthan, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The total combined assets of sitting MLAs from these 21 States and Union Territories add up to ₹13,976 crore.

At the lower end of the scale

The State with lowest total assets is Tripura where the combed assets of all the 59 MLAs is ₹90 crore, followed by Mizoram, whose 40 MLAs together account for total assets amounting to ₹160 crore, and Manipur, where 60 MLAs have total assets amounting to ₹225 crore.

While the average per sitting MLA in State Assemblies and Union Territories is ₹13.63 crore, the average per MLA is ₹11.97 core for the 1,356 BJP MLAs, ₹21.97 crore for 719 INC (Indian National Congress) MLAs, ₹3.51 crore for the 227 AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) MLAs, ₹10.20 crore for 161 AAP MLAs, and ₹23.14 crore for the 146 YSRCP MLAs.

At ₹54,545 crore, the total assets of 4,001 sitting MLAs is more than the combined annual budget for 2023-24 of Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim, totalling ₹49,103 crore. The 2023-24 budget of Nagaland is ₹23,086 crore, of Mizoram is ₹14,210 crore and of Sikkim is ₹11,807.

Party-wise break up

The total assets of 1,356 BJP MLAs across India is ₹16,234 crore, followed by ₹15,798 crore of the 719 INC MLAs, ₹3,379 crore of the 146 YSRCP MLAs, ₹1,663 crore of 131 DMK MLAs, and ₹1,642 crore of 161 AAP MLAs.

The total assets of BJP and INC sitting MLAs — ₹16,234 crore and ₹15,798 crore — add up to ₹32,032 crore, or 58.73% of the total assets of ₹54,545 crore of the sitting MLAs of 84 political parties and independent MLAs across India.

The amount of total assets of sitting BJP and INC MLAs, which is ₹16,234 crore and ₹15,798 crore respectively, are larger than the 2023-24 annual budgets of Mizoram, which ₹14,210 crore, and Sikkim, which is ₹11,807 crore.

