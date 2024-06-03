At 111.1 mm, Sunday was the wettest day in June in 133 years for Bengaluru

The heavy rainfall of 111.1 mm that lashed Bengaluru on June 2 was the highest recorded on a single day in June.

India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, said, “Bengaluru rains break the 133-year-old record with the highest rainfall in a single day in June. Bengaluru city has seen an unprecedented 111.1 mm of rainfall on June 2, 2024.”

The downpour left a trail of destruction and raised questions over the civic body’s claim that it was fully prepared for the monsoon.

According to IMD officials, the average June rainfall for the Bengaluru Urban district is 74 mm, and for the Bengaluru City station, it is 110.3 mm.

The previous record was 101.6 mm, recorded on June 16, 1891, according to a post on X by @BngWeather.

According to IMD data, Bengaluru city received 111.1 mm rainfall and HAL Airport 47.7 mm between 8.30 a.m. on June 2 and 5.30 a.m. on June 3.

The Bengaluru Urban Automatic Weather Station recorded 109.5 mm of rainfall, Electronics City AWS recorded 38.5 mm, Sompura recorded 30.5 mm, and Madvara recorded 7.5 mm. In Bengaluru Rural, Hesaraghatta AWS recorded 9.5 mm of rainfall.

The local forecast for Bengaluru city and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours is “Generally cloudy sky. Moderate rain and thundershowers, heavy at isolated places. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30°C and 19°C respectively.”

