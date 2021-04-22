ASUSE till March next year in 16 districts

HUBBALLI

22 April 2021 19:25 IST

Sample survey will be conducted in four phases

The Regional Office of National Statistical Office (NSO) in Hubballi will be conducting the Annual Survey on Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) from this month to March 2022 in the 16 districts of North Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Deputy Director of NSO Sugandha Srivastava said that a three-day training camp on virtual mode on the annual survey is being held for field staff of regional office in Hubballi and sub-regional offices in Belagavi, Ballari and Kalaburagi.

Ms. Srivatsava said that the survey is aimed at capturing economic and operational characteristics of unincorporated non-agricultural establishments in manufacturing, trade and other services sector.

“The unit of enquiry of ASUSE will be an establishment. The unincorporated sector is important because of the large number of establishments in this sector and the magnitude of employment it provides to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled persons. The data in this area is also important considering its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country,” she said.

Ms. Srivatsava said that the data collected through the sample survey would be utilised for planning formulation, decision support and as input for further economic and statistical analysis by government organisations, academics, researchers and scholars.

She said that the first such survey was conducted during the 33rd round of National Sample Survey (1978-1979) and subsequently, it was conducted during the 67th round (2010-11) and 73rd round (2015-16) . Further, data was collected in the NSS 67th Round (July 2010-June 2011) and the 73rd Round (July 2015-June 2016).

As per the data collected during the 73rd round of National Sample Survey (NSS), 51% of the total unincorporated non-agricultural enterprises were located in rural areas and the State had 6.1% share in the total number of unincorporated non-agricultural enterprises.

Ms. Srivatsava said that Own Account Enterprises (OAEs), i.e., enterprises that do not employ any hired worker on a fairly regular basis, had a major share among these enterprises (excluding construction) in the country. “At the all-India level 84.2% of the estimated number of enterprises was OAEs. In the case of manufacturing enterprises, ownership of 45% of the enterprises was female-headed proprietary and in the State, it was 55.3%,” she said.

During the sample survey to be completed in March 2022, 16,350 samples will be covered across the country for the central sample, while for the State, 672 samples will be covered. Of these samples, 344 will be from the rural areas and 328 from the urban segments, she said and appealed to the general public to cooperate with the NSO field officials during the survey.

To a query, she clarified that all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the sample survey which will be conducted in four phases. As many as 37 field officers will be deployed in the region.

Deputy Director Vineesh P.P., Assitant Director S.R. Kulkarni, Senior Statistical Officer N.S. Patil, Pramod Pandit and others were present.