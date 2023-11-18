ADVERTISEMENT

Astronomy: Radio Manasa, Astrophysics Institute join hands

November 18, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An MoU was entered into between the Radio Manasa, University of Mysore and the Institute of Astrophysics at the Crawford Hall in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Radio Manasa 89.6 FM and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Crawford Hall here recently.

Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, IIA, and N.K. Lokanath, vice-chancellor, University of Mysore signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations.

Radio Manasa is the Community Radio Station of the University of Mysore.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is a premier research institute under the Union Department of Science and Technology, and is in-charge of building the COSMOS Planetarium on the University campus.

“This Knowledge Support and Academic Collaborator agreement will now enable both institutions to work together to produce regular content for Radio Manasa on astronomy and related subjects”, said H.S. Kumara, Coordinator of Radio Manasa.

These radio programs will cover the latest discoveries in astronomy, upcoming celestial events, profiles of famous astronomers, the history of astronomy, and other similar topics. They will be bilingual shows, in both Kannada and English, a note said here.

Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam said: “We believe that this MoU will benefit the students and the general public in Mysuru, and we are happy to add such an important public engagement project to our outreach and education program under COSMOS Mysuru.”

The University of Mysore officials and the Outreach of COSMOS, IIA were present during the MoU signing event.

