ADVERTISEMENT

Astronomy Olympiad Exposure camp in Mysuru

November 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai is organising an “Astronomy Olympiad Exposure Camp” for University/ College/ School Science Teachers, Astronomy outreach personnel, Amateur astronomers and Staff of Planetaria and Science museums, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS), Mysuru, and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) from February 19 to 22 at SVYM, Mysuru.

The primary objective of each camp is to spread awareness about the national and international Olympiad programme in Astronomy.

An orientation towards the academic and organisational aspects of the Astronomy Olympiad will be provided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp also serves as a platform for productive interaction within the teacher community, a press release said here.

Participants will be reimbursed to and fro travel fares subject to entitlement. Food and shared accommodation at HBCSE/Mysuru will be provided for all participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US