Astronomy Olympiad Exposure camp in Mysuru

November 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai is organising an “Astronomy Olympiad Exposure Camp” for University/ College/ School Science Teachers, Astronomy outreach personnel, Amateur astronomers and Staff of Planetaria and Science museums, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS), Mysuru, and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) from February 19 to 22 at SVYM, Mysuru.

The primary objective of each camp is to spread awareness about the national and international Olympiad programme in Astronomy.

An orientation towards the academic and organisational aspects of the Astronomy Olympiad will be provided.

The camp also serves as a platform for productive interaction within the teacher community, a press release said here.

Participants will be reimbursed to and fro travel fares subject to entitlement. Food and shared accommodation at HBCSE/Mysuru will be provided for all participants.