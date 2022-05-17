Aster DM Healthcare to use drones to move diagnostic samples, medicines in city 

Completes successful flying trials with drone-tech firm, Skye Air Mobility

Aster DM Healthcare has entered into a partnership with Skye Air Mobility, a drone-based logistics firm, for the delivery of diagnostic samples and medicines.

Skye Air Mobility has already conducted trial runs for a week, between Aster RV Hospital premise in J.P. Nagar and various Aster Clinics located in the city, and more trials would continue until May 20. Some 80 flights would be carried out under the pilot carrying blood and other diagnostics samples and medicines for Aster clinics. Each of these drones are capable of carrying 5 kg for up to 26 kg and at a height of 400 feet.

According to Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Aster CMI Hospital, these trials are early live use cases of drone technology in Indian healthcare. “The integration of AI in healthcare is going to enhance the existing services and will make the entire process of healthcare delivery more efficient,’‘ he said.

He said the hospital chain was currently in the process of exploring a B2B model of drone-based delivery services while it has plans to expand this service to B2C (patients/customers) level to deliver emergency drugs.

Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility, said his company has completed over 1,100 drone flights across the country, for various customers, including Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato and flown drones 4,500 km.

Some 60% of these flights were for ecommerce deliveries, 35% for healthcare and 5% for agri commodities, as per him.

“India is already ahead of the world in drone technologies and the future of healthcare lies in drone technology. Efficiency kicks in with drones, as they offer 48% of time saving and also significant amount of cost saving,’‘ Mr. Kumar added.

Prashanth N., Chief Operating Officer, Aster RV Hospital, said this collaboration would certainly be a nudge to open doors for further advancements of the healthcare systems automation tools and reduce dependency on dedicated manpower.