Aster DM Healthcare to set up 350-bed facility in city

Aster DM Healthcare will set up a 350-bed hospital in the city at an investment of ₹200 crore.
A dedicated, 49-bed hospital for women and children, a 14-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and a seven-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) are being planned in the first phase of the project which is expected to be ready for operation by April 2022.
The new unit will offer gynaecology, paediatric superspeciality, neonatology and foetal medicine with 24/7 emergency care.
Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India, said: “The phase I consists of a boutique women and children hospital at an investment of ₹25 crore. We are also adding 60 additional beds to Aster Aaadhar in Kolhapur, which currently has 180 beds.”'
