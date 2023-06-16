Associations urge govt. to buy foodgrains from farmers directly

June 16, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Belagavi

Farmers’ associations have urged the State government to buy foodgrains directly from farmers and distribute them locally. This, they say, would address several issues like making good the scarcity of foodgrain for the Anna Bhagya scheme, after the Union government’s refusal to allot additional foodgrains, provide assured market to farmers with a steady income, and release them from the clutches of middlemen.

“Why should the people of Karnataka eat rice grown in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, or Andhra Pradesh? Why can’t the government not feed us grains produced by our farmers,” asked Kurubur Shantakumar, president of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Federation. If the State government can utilise the 775 raitha samparka kendras at the hobli levels to sell subsidised seed and fertilisers to farmers, it can also buy farm produce from these centres. Farmers will not be forced to go to faraway wholesale markets to sell their produce,’‘ he said, adding that he had sought an appointment with Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy to discuss this issue.

Another issue raised was of supplying grains to people that are part of the local staple diet. “Let the government give 5 kg rice and 5 kg local grain like jowar, ragi, or parboiled rice. A small amount of millets can also be procured. All these grains can be procured locally at the district, taluk hobli, or even gram panchayat levels, said Sidagouda Modagi, Krishik Samaj leader.

“The cost of transport will be significantly reduced if grains procured in a taluk or district can be distributed within that area. It can have a positive cascading effect as it will release farmers from the clutches of middlemen, provide assured market for farm produce, and ensure stable prices. Ultimately, this initiative can reduce farmers’ suicides,” Mr. Modagi said.

Some say the State government should make use of the logistic facilities created by new-age agencies like farmers’ produce organisations or product cooperatives.

“It is always a better idea to buy and distribute grains locally,’‘ says Ananda Teerta Pyati, cofounder of FPO Sahaja Samruddha. “The State government is willing to buy grain at ₹35 per kg. It is also spending close to ₹3 per kg on transportation. It can add a small premium to this and buy jowar and ragi as they are costlier than paddy. Each district can be given procurement targets. A committee of officers, including the Deputy Commissioner and zilla panchayat CEO in each district, can oversee the process,’‘ he said. “Sahaja Samruddha has been advocating increased use of millets and setting up of farmers’ markets in each village. We urge the government to consider both these points in the implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme,” he said.