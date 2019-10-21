Association to help ex-servicemen get government facilities

There are around 400 ex-servicemen in the district and the Mandya District Ex-Servicemen’s Multipurpose Self-Help Association will ensure that they get Central and State government-sponsored facilities, said Ravi Muniswamy, retired director of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.
He visited the Association here on Saturday and addressed its members.
The Association has planned to address the grievances of ex-servicemen besides helping them to get the benefits, he said.
According to him, skill and personality development training will be given to the members of the association besides helping them to get employment.
The department’s deputy director Balasubrahmaniam, association president Mallaraju, and vice-president D.V. Rajanna were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor