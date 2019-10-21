Association to help ex-servicemen get government facilities

There are around 400 ex-servicemen in the district and the Mandya District Ex-Servicemen’s Multipurpose Self-Help Association will ensure that they get Central and State government-sponsored facilities, said Ravi Muniswamy, retired director of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

He visited the Association here on Saturday and addressed its members.

The Association has planned to address the grievances of ex-servicemen besides helping them to get the benefits, he said.

According to him, skill and personality development training will be given to the members of the association besides helping them to get employment.

The department’s deputy director Balasubrahmaniam, association president Mallaraju, and vice-president D.V. Rajanna were present.