Associate Professor of Hassan medical college suspended on charge of sexual harassment

Dr. H.C. Lokesh has been accused of sexually harassing a house surgeon

The Department of Medical Education has suspended an Associate Professor of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on the charge of sexually harassing a house surgeon. Naveen Raj Singh, Secretary of Medical Education, suspended Dr. H.C. Lokesh, pending a departmental inquiry against him.

Dr. Lokesh, Associate Professor in the Department of General Medicine, allegedly misbehaved with a house surgeon while on duty on January 12 in the presence of other students and later kissed her forcefully in the lift. He had threatened her of dire consequences if she complained to senior officers against him.

The girl complained to Dr. M.R. Suresh, Head of Department of General Medicine on January 13. The same was forwarded to Dr. B.C. Ravi Kumar, the Director of the institute, who reported the matter to the Department.

Naveen Raj Singh issued the order suspending the accused as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.