ASSOCHAM award for KLE Tech university

Dean (Academics) of KLE Technological University Prakash Tewari receiving the ‘ASSOCHAM University of the Year- South’ award in New Delhi recently.  

KLE Technological University, Hubballi, has bagged the prestigious “ASSOCHAM University of the Year Award-South” under Science and Technology for the year 2021.

According to the press release issued by the university, Dean (Academics) of the university Prakash Tewari received the award on behalf of the university from Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabudhe at a function held in New Delhi recently.

Chairman of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Prashanth Bhalla, co-chairman Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, and director of National Book Trust Yuvraj Malik were present, the release said.

In recognition

The award has been given to the university in recognition of its contributions in the spheres of teaching-learning process, academic research, innovations in science and technology, providing incubator ecosystem for technology-based startups, and overall contribution to the regional society.

