Assistive hearing devices distributed under CSR activity

Updated - May 12, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Hearing aids were distributed by Can Fin Homes Ltd., as part of CSR activity at AIISH in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Can Fin Homes Ltd., distributed 63 high-gain digital hearing aids to those with hearing impairment as part of its CSR activity, here on Sunday.

The CSR programme was held in collaboration with Mysuru District Deaf Association at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing.

The organisers said the collaboration between Can Fin Homes, Mysuru District Deaf Association and AIISH will be strengthened due to such CSR activities.

Apart from the high gain digital behind-the-year hearing aids, custom ear moulds and hearing aid batteries were also distributed to the beneficiaries.

Donating hearing aids can be a crucial aspect of community-based rehabilitation efforts and will have a significant improvement in the quality of life for individuals with hearing impairments, according to a release.

It said that hearing aids will enable them to better communicate, participate in social activities and access education and employment opportunities.

“The approach aligns with the principles of corporate social responsibility and contributes to the overall well-being and empowerment of the community,” the release added.

Can Fin Homes and AIISH said such a rehabilitation initiative will also reduce the stigma associated with hearing loss. The hearing aids were distributed to the beneficiaries by D.R. Prabhy, DGM, Chitra Srinath, AGM Can Fin Homes, and others. M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH, members of Lions Club of Mysore Nisarga, and others were present.

