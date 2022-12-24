Assistive devices distributed to beneficiaries in Chamarajanagar

December 24, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Aids and assistive devices worth ₹1.20 crore were distributed to 1,693 differently-abled persons in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

It was distributed under a special scheme of the Centre and the beneficiaries were drawn from all the four Assembly constituencies in the district.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Mr. A. Narayanaswamy was present at a programme held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar stadium in Chamarajanagar town which was jointly organised by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, district administration, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India and others.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said distribution of assistive devices was a special programme of the Centre and underscored the government’s commitment towards their welfare. The Minister said parents of differently abled persons should not lose faith in the ability of such children and infuse them with confidence and hope besides ensuring regular treatment to overcome the challenges. He said the government was committed to their collective welfare and distribution of such devices without entailing any costs was an indication of it.

He said the Centre had so far conducted 12,756 such camps and distributed assistive devices worth ₹1,456 crore so far and over 20 lakh differently-abled persons had availed the benefits so far. ‘’It is the duty and the responsibility of the government to reach out to differently-abled persons and their families and assist them,’’ the Minister added. Mr. Narayanaswamy also urged the officials to create greater awareness among the targeted community and the general public of such schemes so that more people in need of such devises could avail of the benefits.

V. Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP, said the programme to distribute assistive devises were being implemented in 36 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country and Chamarajanagar was the only one from Karnataka.

Mr. Prasad said differently-abled persons were identified from every village and gram panchayats in the district and the benefits of the scheme should be availed by the needy. MLAs C. Puttarangashetty, N. Mahesh, C.S. Niranjan Kumar, deputy commissioner D.S. Ramesh and officials of the district administration were present.