Assistive devices distributed in Chamarajanagar

January 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

V. Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP, distributed aids and assistive devices to differently-abled persons under a Central government project and said that it was part of the scheme to empower the beneficiaries.

He was speaking at the Samajik Adhikarita Shibir entailing distribution of assistive devices by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, at Chamarajanagar on Saturday.

He said the scheme was being implemented across 67 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country and 1,693 beneficiaries had been identified in Chamarajanagar. The beneficiaries were identified after a thorough appraisal of the degree of disabilities and the socio economic condition was also taken into consideration, he said.

Mr. Prasad said a majority of those with disabilities are from the socially and economically weaker section of society and in view of the high costs of procuring the devices, the government was distributing it free of cost to the needy. Devises worth ₹1.2 crore has been distributed in Chamarajanagar in a bid to make the differently-abled person independent. He said people with disabilities do not seek sympathy and hence, the government was distributing devises so as to help overcome difficulties and become independent.

Mahesh, MLA, said the Centre and the State was committed to the welfare of the differently-abled persons and the distribution of assistive devices was an indicator of its concern.

Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh said this was the second phase of the programme and 1,500 beneficiaries were covered in the first phase held a few months ago and the district had achieved 92% progress in terms of coverage under the project. The remaining beneficiaries were being distributed the devises during the second phase of the programme held on Saturday, he said.

Mr. Ramesh said no physically challenged person in the district would be left out of the programme and the district administration would conduct a survey, identify those with disabilities and ensure that they receive the assistive devices.