Assistant Returning Officer dies on his way to duty in Hubballi

A Physical Education Instructor who had been deputed as Assistant Returning Officer for elections to the Noolvi Gram Panchayat died while proceeding for duty on Tuesday.

R.H. Rathod, who was serving as Physical Education Instructor at Anand Nagar Government High School, was deputed as Assistant Election Officer to Noolvi Gram Panchayat. He reportedly fell unconscious near the Unkal Bus Station in Hubballi while proceeding to Noolvi for work.

Although he was immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital, he breathed his last midway. Election Officer for Noolvi Gram Panchayat Ashok S. Gadad communicated this message to Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Prakash Naashi.

On being alerted, Mr. Nashi and Hubballi Urban Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal visited KIMS Hospital and consoled the family members.

Subsequently, another Physical Education Instructor Rajesab Nadaf has been appointed as Assistant Returning Officer for the elections to Noolvi Gram Panchayat.