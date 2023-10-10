ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Professor who went to Israel for training is safe, says UAS Dharwad V-C

October 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Professor from the Vijayapura Research Centre of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Dharwad, who had gone to attend a global training programme in Israel and is now caught amid the war, is safe, according to Vice-Chancellor of the university P.L. Patil.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday, Prof. Patil said that Assistant Professor Sumesh went to Israel under the NAHEPRDP scheme to attend the training programme being held from August 7 to October 22. He is safe, Prof. Patil added.

Prof. Patil said that although caught in a war situation, Prof. Sumesh is safe and he spoke to his family members and informed them that he has one week’s food supply with him.

“To ensure safe passage of Prof. Sumesh to India, the Director-General of ICAR has written to the Israeli ambassador, while the Indian government too is making efforts to bring him back safely,” Prof. Patil said.

