Assistant professor says her services terminated for exposing racket in question paper leak

Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, has terminated the services of an assistant professor for what is said exposing quester paper leaks by university staff.

Assistant Professor H.B. Sushma, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that a group of staff from the Education Department, including Pramod Katti, Shushma N. Jogan, along with a former faculty member Om Prakash, had targeted her and somehow wanted to oust her from the university.

Dr. Sushma said that she and Mr. Katti were appointed on a contract basis and both were dealing with the Biological Science Methodology subject in the Department of Education. She said that Mr. Katti has targeted her to prevent her from completing her two-year tenure which would have given her an opportunity to qualify for permanent appointment at the university.

She said that these staff members were involved in leaking the first and third semester question papers. “When I brought the fact of question paper leaks to the notice of Dean Sunita Manjanbail and coordinator Mahendra M. Navodaya and gave a written complaint about it substantiated with evidence specifying the involvement of Mr. Katti, he [Mr. Katti] provoked students to write a baseless complaint against me,” she said.

Mr. Katti and Dr. Jogan are “chronic offenders of question paper leaks”. Dr. Jogan was caught red-handed when she leaked a question paper of the semester-end examination, she added. Surprisingly, she has been appointed as a permanent faculty in the Education Department of Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Ballari.

Dr. Sushma demanded that the Union government take appropriate action against the offenders concerned and also hold a high-level investigation to unravel the malfunctioning of administration at the university.