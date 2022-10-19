Assistant Manager of KSFIC convicted in PMLA case

The Special Court convicted B.C. Shanthakumar, Assistant Manager, Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation Ltd. (KSFIC), and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment in a money laundering case.

An FIR dated December 2009 was registered by Karnataka Lokayukta police, Hassan, under Prevention of Corruption Act, against Shanthakumar for accumulation of disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹84,42,067 which was found to be 122.79% more to his known sources of income.

Based on the FIR, the Directorate of Enforcement took up the case against Shanthakumar under PMLA.

Investigation revealed that Shanthakumar was actively and knowingly involved in the processes connected with proceeds of crime and a Provisional Attachment Order was issued against him, attaching his properties worth ₹60,41,243 in March 2014.

Further, a Prosecution Complaint dated March 2015 was filed by the Directorate of Enforcement against him before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, and Special Court, PMLA, Bengaluru.